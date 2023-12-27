Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Charaideo Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Charaideo Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of GIS Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : GIS Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Also Read : 5 kitchen ingredients that can quickly fix hangovers

Essential Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s Degree in Geography/Geology/Mathematics/GeoInformatics/Physics/Computer Science or a related field with Certificate/Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or in GeoInformatics.

Or

ii) M.Tech/M.Sc in GIS & Remote Sensing/Geo-Informatics

iii) MCA/M.A/M.Sc in Geography/Geology/Mathematics/Environmental Science with Geo- Informatics as one of the subject or Certificate/Diploma in GIS/Remote Sensing or in Geo-Informatics.

Desirable Qualification :

i) Proficiency in GIS software such as ArcGIS, QGIS, Global Mapper or other industry-standard applications.

ii) Familiarity with spatial data formats (e.g. Shape files, GeoJSON, KML) and coordinate systems.

iii) Knowledge of geospatial analysis, image processing techniques, data collection through drone survey and tools for development of geospatial data, use of HRSI for land mapping, modern survey

techniques using RTK GNSS Rovers, DGPS, ETS etc.

iv) Effective communication and teamwork skills.

v) Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively.

vi) Prior experience in a GIS-related role or internship is preferred but not mandatory

Experience :

i) Preference will be given to those candidates having relevant work experience of minimum 1 year.

ii) Preference will be given to the RCCC trained candidates having command over GIS.

Remuneration : Rs.25,000/- per month (fixed)

Also Read : Karan Johar pens a gratitude note to the universe for bringing these blessed artists as actors in his films

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on January 8, 2024 from 11:00 AM onwards at the Conference Hall, O/o the District Commissioner, Charaideo.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with the following documents-

Detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Photo Identity and Address Proof.

Original Educational Certificates (HSLC onwards) for verification.

Work Experience Certificates.

Photo copy of all the Certificates, Mark sheets, Experience Certificates etc. to be submitted in the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here