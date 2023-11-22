Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Barpeta Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Barpeta Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of District Project Manager (DPM) and District Technical Support Staff (DTSS) under District e-Governance Society (DeGS).

Name of post : District Project Manager (DPM)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with working knowledge in computer, minimum 2 years in IT field and having knowledge of computer operations

Age Limit : The maximum age limit is 41 years as on 1st January 2023.

Name of post : District Technical Support Staff (DTSS)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 14000/- per month

Qualification : 10+2 & diploma in IT with minimum one year of working experience in IT field

Age Limit : The maximum age limit is 41 years as on 1st January 2023.

Selection Procedure :

A two tier selection procedure shall be adopted for recruitment of the position of DPM & DTSS viz. MCQ based Written Examination (50 marks) + Personal Interview (50 marks) = Total 100 marks.

How to apply :

Candidates may submit application along with Resume and testimonials from 23rd November, 2023 to 10th December, 2023 between 10AM to 4:30PM (except holidays) at the Drop Box kept in the PFC Branch, Ground Floor, D.C. Office, Barpeta.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here