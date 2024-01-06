Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DAY NULM Kamrup Assam.

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY NULM) Kamrup Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Accountant, Computer Operator and Community Organizer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate in Commerce having experience and knowledge in computer application/office application and Tally latest version.

Work Experience :

Minimum2 years experience in the job role of Accounts Assistant/Accountant/ Junior Accountant. Previous work experience in Govt. sector(preferable).

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Age Limit : 23-35 years

Name of post : Computer Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate in any discipline having knowledge and experience in documentation, reporting, data analysis, and online monitoring activities in social/community development projects.

DCA/BCA and working knowledge of data management software will be desirable.

Work Experience :

Minimum 2 years experience and knowledge in documentation, reporting, data analysis. Experience of online monitoring activities in social/community development projects. Previous work experience in Govt. sector(preferable).

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Age Limit : 23-35 years

Name of post : Community Organizer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Intermediate (10+2) in any discipline.

Have practical knowledge of computer systems, including internet navigation and various Microsoft Office applications.

Work Experience :

Minimum 2 years of experience in working with community on social development. Previous work experience in Govt. sector(preferable)

Salary : Rs. 12000/- per month

Age Limit : 23-35 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the standard format of application according to Assam Gazette (Part IX) along with self-attested testimonials.

The applications should be addressed to The City Project Officer, City Mission Management Unit,

North Guwahati Municipal Board, ASULMS, DAY-NULM and can be submitted in the drop box kept

at the Ground Floor (Near Help Desk) of the Office of the District Commissioner, Integrated DC

Office, Kamrup, Amingaon 781031 from 06.01.2024 to 20.01.2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here