Assam Career : CSIR-NEIST Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for five vacant positions in CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of Graphene Super-Capacitors using North Eastern Coal for Power Applications

Qualification : 1st class BE / BTech in Electronics Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : In-house project

Qualification : BSc in Chemistry

Salary : Rs.20000/- per month + HRA

Age Limit : Maximum age 30 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Bio-evaluation and identification of lead molecules for lung and colon cancer from selected medicinal plant

Qualification : 1st class MSc in Chemistry / Biotechnology

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years

Name of post : Senior Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Ethno-Medicinal North-Eastern Spice (Alliums pp.) against Respiratory Viral Infections : Efficiency, Bioactives and Mechanistic Insight

Qualification : PhD in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Microbiology / Chemistry

OR

MSc in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Microbiology / Natural Product Chemistry / Medicinal Chemistry with 4 years experience in these areas

Salary : Rs. 42000/- per month + HRA

Age Limit : Maximum age 40 years

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : NCAP-WGII : Carbonaceous Aerosol Emissions, Source Apportionment and Climate Effects

Qualification : 1st class MSc in Environmental Science

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.neist.res.in/prostaff/ up to 16th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here