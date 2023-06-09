Assam Career : CSIR-NEIST Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for five vacant positions in CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam.
CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant project based positions.
Name of post : Project Associate-I
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Development of Graphene Super-Capacitors using North Eastern Coal for Power Applications
Qualification : 1st class BE / BTech in Electronics Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering
Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others
Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : In-house project
Qualification : BSc in Chemistry
Salary : Rs.20000/- per month + HRA
Age Limit : Maximum age 30 years
Also Read : Assam Career : 5 high paying jobs for students of Science stream other than medical and engineering
Name of post : Project Associate-I
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Bio-evaluation and identification of lead molecules for lung and colon cancer from selected medicinal plant
Qualification : 1st class MSc in Chemistry / Biotechnology
Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others
Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years
Name of post : Senior Project Associate
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Ethno-Medicinal North-Eastern Spice (Alliums pp.) against Respiratory Viral Infections : Efficiency, Bioactives and Mechanistic Insight
Qualification : PhD in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Microbiology / Chemistry
OR
MSc in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Microbiology / Natural Product Chemistry / Medicinal Chemistry with 4 years experience in these areas
Salary : Rs. 42000/- per month + HRA
Age Limit : Maximum age 40 years
Also Read : Beautiful types of Assamese jewellery looks flaunted gracefully by Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Name of post : Project Associate-I
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : NCAP-WGII : Carbonaceous Aerosol Emissions, Source Apportionment and Climate Effects
Qualification : 1st class MSc in Environmental Science
Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others
Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.neist.res.in/prostaff/ up to 16th June 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here