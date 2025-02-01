Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam.

CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate-I (PAT-I) in a CSIR funded project. North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, Assam, a constituent establishment of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, is in multidisciplinary R&D work relevant to the country in general and North Eastern Region in particular. The CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology, formerly(RRL) , Jorhat came into being in the year 1961 as one of the multidisciplinary laboratories of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research(CSIR) under its Chemical Science Group of laboratories. Its major thrust of R&D activities is to develop indigeneous technologies by utilising the immense natural wealth of India. This institute of North Eastern Region of the country with an abundance of material resources like petroleum, natural Gas, Minerals, Tea as well as aromatic and Medicinal plants and hence the laboratories targets to undertake research for development of Know-How for a wide a range of industries and extension works. Over the years, the laboratory built more than 100 technologies in the areas of Agrotechnology, Biological and Oil Field Chemicals of which about 40% were of commercial success culminating in setting up of various industries through out the country. The laboratory also develops expertise in the areas like Natural Products Chemistry, drug and drug intermediates, VSK cement, Plant Technology, Agro-technologies, Petroleum Microbiology and Petrochemicals, Crude oil transportation, Paper and Paper Products, beneficiation Chemicals, ecology and environmental studies, Geotechnical investigations, foundation design engineering, soil and building materials etc.

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 9

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Chemistry/ Geology/ Geophysics

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified altogether & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th February 2025 from 9:30 AM onwards.

The venue is in CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology, Jorhat-785006, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates must bring with them all ORIGINAL TESTIMONIALS including Mark Sheets and Certificates and also a Clear Passport Photograph on the date of the Walk-in-Interview, failing which their candidature may not be considered.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here