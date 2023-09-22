Applications are invited for eight vacant positions in CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam.

CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate-I and Laboratory Technician under different projects.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering / MSc in Genomics Sciences / Bioinformatics / Biochemistry / Biotechnology / Microbiology / Zoology / Botany / Agriculture

Remuneration : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum age is 35 years

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelors Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology from any Govt. recognized Institute OR 3 years Diploma Course in Medical Laboratory Technology from any Govt. recognized Institute

Remuneration : Rs. 20000/- per month + HRA

Age Limit : Maximum age is 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/ within 4 PM of 29th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here