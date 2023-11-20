Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant technical positions or career in CRIS Assam.

Centre for Railway Information Systems ( CRIS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 18 vacant Assistant Software Engineers (ASE) posts or career for its ongoing and upcoming projects.

Name of post : Assistant Software Engineers (ASE)

No. of posts : 18

Qualification : BE / B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Applications or MCA or B Sc (Computer Science -4 Year degree course).

Relevant Degree from an AICTE / UGC recognized institute or equivalent qualifications as per Govt. of India rules, with min. 60% marks or equivalent CGPA (55 % for SC/ ST/PwBD Candidates) and GATE Scores as specified.

Candidates with M.E./M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering can also apply, provided they possess the required GATE 2023 score.

Candidates must have a valid GATE-2023 score

Pay Scale : 7th CPC Level 7 + DA and other Allowances as per CRIS Rules. (Basic Pay + DA at the beginning of the scale would be approx. Rs. 63,000/- per month).

Age Limit : 22 to 27 Years (as on last date for submission of complete application), relaxable by 3 yrs for OBC-NCL, 5 yrs for SC/ST

Selection Procedure : Selection would be based on the Score obtained in the Graduate Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 conducted by IIT Kanpur.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://cris.org.in/ from 21st November 2023 to 20th December 2023 (up to 11:59 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here