Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in CRCSRE Guwahati Assam.

Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRCSRE), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Director (Consultant). The centre has been operating from its permanent campus located at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital Campus, Bhangagarh, Guwahati, Assam-781032. The Centre has been functioning since 19th March, 2001 under the administrative control of Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), Cuttack, Odisha. The aim of CRCSRE, Guwahati is to provide services to the PwDs and develop manpower in the field of disabilities in North Eastern Region (NER). It provides Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services at the Centre through extended services (Identification, Assessment and Distribution camps) to the PwDs.

Name of post : Director (Consultant)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 10 jaw dropping ethnic looks of Jacqueline Fernandez

Essential qualifications :

Post Graduate Degree in Special Education or any other discipline from a recognized University / Institution with 55% marks or equivalent grade with 10 years experience of research or rehabilitation or administration in the field of disability

Desirable qualification : Ph. D

Salary : Rs. 90000/- per month

Age Limit : 62 years

Also Read : 5 kitchen ingredients that can quickly fix hangovers

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with relevant enclosures to the Director, Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), Olatpur, Post : Baroi, Dist. : Cuttack, Odisha, PIn-754010

Last date for receipt of applications is 5th February 2024

Candidates who are in Government Service / Quasi Govt. / Autonomous bodies / PSU should apply through proper channel or NOC from the present employer.

Selected candidate will be initially posted at CRCSRE, Guwahati, Assam.

However, he/she is liable to be transferred to anywhere in India under the Department of Empowerment Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here