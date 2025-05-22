Assam Career CRC Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in CRC Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of CBID Instructor and Ayah / Cleaner (Consultant) in 2025. Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC), Guwahati came into being under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India. This Centre is located at GMCH campus, Bhangagarh, Guwahati, Assam became functional in the year 2001 It is under the administrative control of Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), Odisha, DEPwDs, MoSJ&E, Government of India. It aims to provide comprehensive rehabilitation services to the persons with disabilities in North Eastern India region. The basic aim of setting up this centre is to create trained manpower for providing rehabilitation services for Divyangjan, OPD services for Children/ Persons with Special needs, Organising out-reach camps for Divyangjan in far-flung areas, Fabrication of Artificial Limbs and Orthosis.

Name of post : CBID Instructor (Consultant)

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification :

i. Registered professional under Rehabilitation Council of India, New Delhi

ii. Having valid CRR number

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in CBR (Community Based Rehabilitation)

Monthly Salary : Rs.30000/- (Rupees thirty thousand)

Name of post : Ayah / Cleaner (Consultant)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class X pass

Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience of working with Children with Disabilities (Divyangjan)

Monthly Salary : Rs. 18000/- (Rupees thirty thousand)

Also Read : 10 places in India where wishes are fulfilled

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 05.06.2025 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. The venue is at Composite Regional Centre, Guwahati, GMCH Campus, Hostel Road, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781 032, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates should bring their Bio-Data along with self attested copy of Mark sheets, Certificate, Aadhaar card, Passport size Photo etc. at the time of interview along with original documents for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here