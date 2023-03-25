Assam Career : CPRI Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 99 vacant positions in Central Power Research Institute (CPRI).

Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 99 vacant technical and administrative positions.

Name of post : Engineering Officer Grade I

No. of posts : 40

Qualification & Experience : First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university in Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering /Electronics & Communication Engineering / Mechanical Engineering /Civil Engineering. GATE Score: Valid GATE Score of the year 2021 or 2022 or 2023

Name of post : Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : First Class B.Sc. in Chemistry from a recognized University with 5 years of experience in the relevant subject field

Name of post : Engineering Assistant

No. of posts : 13

Qualification & Experience : First Class 3 year Diploma in Engineering /Technology with 5 years of experience in relevant field such as Electrical, Civil, Mechanical.

Also Read : 4 glamorous looks of Parineeti Chopra

Name of post : Technician Gr.1

No. of posts : 24

Qualification & Experience : ITI Trade Certificate in Electrical

Name of post : Assistant Gr. II

No. of posts : 18

Qualification & Experience : First Class BA/ BSc. / B.Com/ BBA / BBM/BCA degree from a recognized university and minimum Grade-B certificate in Basic Computer Course (BCC) conducted by National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on the closing date of recruitment application.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://cpri.res.in/ up to 14.04.2023 (05.00PM)

Application Fees :

a. Engineering Officer Gr. 1, Scientific Assistant, Engineering Assistant : Rs.1000/- for each post

b. Technician Gr.1, Assistant Gr. II. : Rs.500/- for each post

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Chaitra Navratri 2023 : 7 books on Goddess Durga that you can gift to children