Assam Career CPP IPR Sonapur Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in CPP IPR Sonapur Assam in 2025.

Centre of Plasma Physics-Institute for Plasma Research (CPP IPR) Sonapur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

M. Sc. in Physics/Applied Physics with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in the M.Sc. final

examination. Applicant should also have Physics and Mathematics at the under graduate level.

Shortlisted candidates will also be invited to appear for a national-level written test followed by an interview to be conducted by CPP-IPR. NET/JEST/GATE qualified candidates may also appear for the interview directly.

Remuneration : Rs. 37,000/-p.m. + HRA (Consolidated) which will be raised to 42,000/- + HRA

per month after two years, subject to satisfactory performance. In addition, scholars are also eligible to get an amount of Rs. 40,000/- (Rupees forty thousand only) per annum as contingency grant as per institute rules.

How to apply :

Applicants are required to enclose the following documents altogether while filling the application form, failing which their candidature will not be considered and the institute will not be responsible for the same-

1. A recent passport size color photograph.

2. Self-attested also copies of supporting documents:

i) Proof of age.

ii) All educational mark sheets, certificates, etc.

iii) Certificate of caste/community/class in the prescribed format.

iv) Any other relevant testimonials etc.

v) NOC from the employer to be submitted if employed.

The application with self-attested copies of all documents altogether should be sent in an envelope superscribing “Application for CPP-IPR/JRF/2025” to the following address: Administrative Officer – I, Centre of Plasma Physics – Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR), Nazirakhat, P.O. – Sonapur, Kamrup (M), Assam – 782402, India.

The last date of receipt of applications altogether at CPP IPR is 31st May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here