Assam Career : CPP-IPR Sonapur Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR), Sonapur, Assam.

Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR), Sonapur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Scientific Assistant, Project Technician (PT), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on a purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in electrical engineering with at least 60% marks

Experience : 01(one) year working experience in high voltage electrical installation, electrical machine, power supply etc.

Salary : Monthly emoluments of Rs. 20,000/- + HRA (as per the institute’s rules) will be paid.

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : HSLC (10th passed) with Industrial Training Institute- ITI certificate in Electrician /Electronic trade

Experience : 02 (two) years’ experience in the respective trade

Salary : Monthly emoluments of Rs. 17,500/- + HRA (as per the institute’s rules) will be paid.

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : HSLC (10th) passed with Industrial Training Institute- ITI (Machinist/Turner) certificate.

Experience : Minimum 02(two) years of practical experience in relevant fields. Practical experience in industrial units/private/public organizations is also acceptable. Knowledge of handling Lathe machines for drilling, cutting, and shaping various items is desirable.

Salary : Monthly emoluments of Rs. 17,500/- + HRA (as per the institute’s rules) will be paid.

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline

Experience : At least 3 years of working experience preferably in Accounts in any organization/ institution. Adequate knowledge of MS Office, Excel, Tally Prime, and related office software, GST, IT Returns, etc.

Salary : Monthly emoluments of Rs. 18,000/- + HRA (as per the institute’s rules) will be paid.

Age Limit : Maximum age limit for general candidates is 35 years for Project Scientific Assistant, 33 years for Project Technicians and 30 years for MTS as of May 31, 2023. Age relaxation for SC/ ST/ PWD/ OBC/Ex-servicemen candidates will be governed as per the rules & guidelines of the Government of India

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 14th June 2023 to 20th June 2023 in CPP-IPR, Nazirakhat, Sonapur-782402, Kamrup (M), Assam.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with their CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here