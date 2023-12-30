Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CPP IPR Sonapur Assam.

The Centre of Plasma Physics Institute for Plasma Research (CPP IPR) Sonapur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 6

Essential Qualification :

M. Sc. in one of the following subjects : Physics/Applied Physics with a minimum aggregate

of 60% marks in the M. Sc. Final examination.

Applicant should have Physics and Mathematics at the under graduate level.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to appear for a national-level written test followed by an interview to be conducted by CPP-IPR.

NET/JEST/GATE qualified candidates may appear for the interview directly.

Remuneration :

Rs. 37,000/-p.m. + HRA (Consolidated) which will be raised to 42,000/- + HRA per month after two years, subject to satisfactory performance.

Support to attend national conference/workshops/schools and partial support for attending conference abroad will be given during their Ph.D. tenure.

Age Limit :

Not more than 28 years on 31/01/2024.

Age relaxation is admissible to SC/ST/OBC/Differently-abled candidates as per Govt. of India notifications.

The age limit is relaxable by five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC, and ten years for Differently-abled person.

Selection Procedure :

The short-listed candidates will be invited to appear for a national-level written test that will be conducted by CPP-IPR followed by an interview

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of all documents in an

envelope superscribing “Application for CPP-IPR/JRF/2024” to the following address: Administrative Officer – I, Centre of Plasma Physics – Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR), Nazirakhat, P.O.- Sonapur, Kamrup (M), Assam – 782402, India.

The last date of receipt of applications at CPP-IPR is 31/01/2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here