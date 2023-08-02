Applications are invited for various project based positions in Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR), Sonapur, Assam.

Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR), Sonapur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 01 (one) no. Project Scientific Assistant and 02 (Two) no. Project Technician (PT) on a purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification : B.Sc. (Major in Chemistry) from a recognized University or equivalent.

Desirable Experience : Experience in handling of laboratory equipments

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification : HSLC (10th passed) with Industrial Training Institute- ITI

certificate in Electrician /Electronic trade

Desirable Experience : 02 (two) years’ experience in the respective trade.

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification : HSLC (10th) passed with Industrial Training Institute- ITI

(Machinist/Turner) certificate.

Desirable Experience : Minimum 02(two) years of practical experience in relevant fields. Practical experience in industrial units/private/public organizations is also acceptable. Knowledge of handling Lathe machines for drilling, cutting, and shaping various items is desirable.

Remuneration :

Project Scientific Assistant : Monthly emoluments of Rs.20,000/- + HRA (as per the institute’s rules) will be paid.



Project Technician : Monthly emoluments of Rs.17,500/- + HRA (as per the institute’s rules) will be paid.

Project Technician : Monthly emoluments of Rs.17,500/- + HRA (as per the institute’s rules) will be paid.

Age Limit : Maximum age limit for general candidates is 35 years for Project Scientific Assistant and 33 years for Project Technicians as of June 30, 2023. Age relaxation for SC/ST/PWD/OBC/Ex-servicemen candidates will be governed as per the rules & guidelines of the Government of India.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 10th August 2023 and 11th August 2023 in CPP-IPR, Nazirakhat, Sonapur-782402, Kamrup (M), Assam

How to apply : Candidates must bring all their original mark sheets and certificates in support of eligibility criteria i.e. Educational Qualification (from class 10th onwards), Experience, Other qualification, Caste, Original Identity proof, Date of birth, etc. along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the same and two copies of recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here