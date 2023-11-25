Applications are invited for recruitment of 22 vacant positions or career in CPP IPR Assam.

Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of Technical Officer-C on direct recruitment basis at its centres including CPP IPR Assam.

Name of post : Technical Officer – C (TO-C)

No. of posts : 22

Discipline wise vacancies :

Computer : 2

Physics : 6

Electronics : 3

Mechanical : 3

Instrumentation : 4

Electrical : 4

Qualification :

Computer : B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Computer Science and Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Physics : M.Sc. in Physics with minimum 60% marks

Electronics : B.E./B.Tech. in Electronics Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Mechanical : B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Instrumentation : B.E./B.Tech. in Instrumentation Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Electrical : B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Age Limit:

Not exceeding 30 years. Age relaxations shall be admissible as per Central Government orders on the subject as amended from time to time.

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply online at Institute’s website

https://www.ipr.res.in/documents/jobs_career.html by 18/12/2023 (till 5.30 P.M).

Application Fees :

SC/ST/Female/PwBD/EWS/ Ex-Serviceman : Nil

For Other Categories 200/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here