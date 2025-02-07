Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of One Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and One Project Assistant (PA) in the Department of Geology, Cotton University in a Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining (TEXMiN) Foundation sponsored technology development project entitled “Development of algorithms and software plugins for Geostatistical Co-simulation and Regionalized Classification for aiding deposit scale modelling.” Cotton University, erstwhile Cotton College, is a Public State University in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam. Its glorious history starts with Manik Chandra Barooah who, owing to huge public pressure, wrote a letter in 1899 to the British government to open a college in Guwahati.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.Sc./M.Tech./MCA degree in Computer Science/Computer Application/Statistics / Mathematics/ Physics with minimum of CGPA / CPI of 6.5/10 or 60% marks (or equivalent grade), with proficiency in Python, Python libraries, and data mining techniques. Strong analytical and problem solving skills are required for the candidate.

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA @ 16%

Name of post : Project Assistant (PA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.Sc. or M.Tech. degree in Geology/Applied Geology/Earth Sciences/Computer Science/Computer Application/Statistics/Mathematics / Physics from a recognized university with a minimum of

CGPA/CPI of 6.5/ 10 or 60% marks (or equivalent grade) and knowledge of GIS. Proficiency in Python would be an added advantage.

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month + HRA @ 16%

Upper age limit: 30 years as on 30 December 2024 (relaxation in upper age limit is at the sole discretion of the PI). Upper age limit is relaxable for the duration of earlier relevant work experience.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their CV in prescribed format (as given in the website https://cottonuniversity.ac.in/) via email to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 20th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here