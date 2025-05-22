Assam Career Cotton University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Cotton University Assam in 2025.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Assistant (01 No.) and Field Investigator (01 No.) for the ICSSR-funded Minor Research Project titled “Rivers as Catalysts for Sustainable Development Goals: Exploring the Potential for Reviving the Bharalu river in Guwahati city of Northeast India” in 2025. Cotton University, erstwhile Cotton College, is a Public State University in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam. Its glorious history starts with Manik Chandra Barooah who, owing to huge public pressure, wrote a letter in 1899 to the British government to open a college in Guwahati. At that point of time Assam was the only of British Provinces in India without a college and Guwahati was regarded as the most suitable location in the region. Convinced by the arguments, Sir Henry John Stedman Cotton, K.C.S.I., the then Chief Commissioner of Assam, made an announcement on 3rd November, 1899 that a college would come up in Guwahati. Cotton College, the name decided by the public to honour its founder, came into being on 27th May 1901 with its inauguration done by Sir Henry Cotton himself.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification :

Essential: Post-graduate in Social Science discipline (55% minimum) with NET/ M. Phil./Ph.D.

Desirable: One-two years of research experience as a Research Assistant in any project. Expertise in use of software tools such as Nvivo, Atlas.ti, SPSS, STATA.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Emoluments : INR 37,000/- per month

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Post Graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Desirable: Experience of fieldwork-based data collection in any project.

Emoluments : INR 20,000/- per month

Also Read : 10 places in India where wishes are fulfilled

How to apply :

The eligible and interested candidates must send their CVs along with supporting documents and cover letter

They should submit it within 1st June 2025 (both soft copies and hard copies).

Applicants can send the hard copies to the Project Director at the following address- Dr. Jyoti Das, Project Director, HOD i/c and Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Ground Floor, MCB Building, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati- 781001 .

They should send the soft copies via email to [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here