Assam Career Cotton University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Cotton University Assam in 2025.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Controller of Examinations in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay: Rs.30,000/- to Rs. 1, 1 0,000/- + Grade Pay Rs.12,700/-

Essential Educational Qualification:

Post graduate degree from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

Work Experience: Atleast 05 (Five) years of post qualification experience in higher education administration or examination administration.

Desirable Criteria:

(i) Knowledge of regulatory standards and requirements related to examination administration.

(ii) Working Knowledge of Samarth Portal in the line of NEP 2020.

(iii) Proficiency in using technology and data base management.

(iv) Good command over both English & Assamese languages.

(v) Experience of working with faculty, students, staff, media, public, etc. in an academic setting of an University/HEI.

Age Limit: Not more than 40 years as on 01.01.2025 [Relaxation of Age is as per Government norms].

How to apply :

Candidates may send their hard copies viz. – (i) the Counterfoil of the Processing Fee related Bank Challan, (ii) the filled-up Application Form, (iii) the No-Objection Certificate(NOC) from the current Employer and Appointment Letters/Order(s), (iv) a self-attested photocopy of the Matriculation Admit Card/ Birth Certificate, (v) a set of self-attested photocopies of all Marks-sheets/Grade-sheets & Pass Certificates [pertaining to Matriculation/Class X, Higher Secondary/Class XII, Graduation, Post Graduation {if applicable}, Technical/Professional Qualification(s) (if any), and any other Qualification(s), Testimonials, and other relevant documents, and (vi) a self-attested copy of

the valid Caste Certificate{if applicable} and the corresponding Form of Certificate{as applicable}, other certificate(s) {if applicable}.

The applications must reach the University in a Sealed Envelope during office hours on or before 14th May, 2025.

Applicants must superscribe the Sealed Envelope as “Application for the post of (name of the post applied for) at Cotton University :: Job Advertisement No. Recruitment/CU/2025/02″ and, addressed to – ” The Registrar, Administrative Building, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati, Assam, PIN Code-781001″

The requisite soft copies viz. the scanned replica of all the requisite hard copies {detailed above} must be emailed with the subject “Application for the post of ‘{name of the post applied for}’ at Cotton University:: Job Advertisement No. Recruitment/Cu12025/02” to [email protected] on or before 11:59 PM of 14th May , 2025 .

Application Fees :

Rs. 1000/-. Any reserved category applicant who applies for a reserved category post shall have to pay only 50% of the above specified amount {i.e. Rs.500/-}. However, such an applicant while applying for an unreserved category post shall have to pay the full amount of the stipulated Processing Fee {i.e. Rs.1,000/-}.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here