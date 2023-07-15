Assam Career : Cotton University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Academic Registrar and Librarian.

Name of post : Academic Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale: Pay Band of Rs. 1,44,200/- to Rs. 2,18,200/- + Other allowances as admissible (Revised Scale)- Level 14

Essential Qualifications: A Post-Graduate degree from a recognized University with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent in the CGPA scale; along with

(i) at least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above, or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor, along with experience in educational administration; or

(ii) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education; or

(iii) 15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Desirable: Experience in Academic affairs of University, making of syllabus, PhD regulation etc. Should have good interpersonal skills to interface with students, teachers, staff, public and media at all levels. A PhD degree is desirable.

Age limit : Below 55 years (as on 1st July 2023)

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale: Pay Band of Rs. 1,44,200/- to Rs. 2,18,200/- + Other allowances as admissible (Revised Scale)- Level 14

Essential Qualifications: A Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science / Documentation Science with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point -scale wherever the grading system is followed.

At least ten years as a Librarian at any level in University Library or ten years of teaching as Assistant/Associate Professor in Library Science or ten years’ experience as a College Librarian.

Evidence of innovative library services, including the integration of ICT in a library.

A Ph.D. Degree in library science/information science/documentation /archives and manuscript-keeping.

Preferable: Proficiency in English and Assamese; good command over contemporary Library management procedures, handling of institute Library, with good interpersonal and leadership skills.

Age limit : Below 55 years (as on 1st July 2023)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to the Registrar, Cotton University, MCB Building (Ground Floor), Panbazar, Guwahati-781001 by 3rd August 2023.

Candidates must also send soft copy of their applications by email to recruitment@cottonuniversity.ac.in by 8th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here