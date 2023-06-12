Assam Career : Cotton University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of a CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-I, in the Department of Physics, Cotton University under a UGC-DAE CSR funded Collaborative Research Scheme (CRS) Project entitled “Synthesis of multilayer inorganic and organic semiconductor thin films for fabrication of selective UV sensing device” under the supervision of Dr. Jitumani Kalita, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics.

Name of post : CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Physics (not earlier than 3 years) with a minimum of 55% marks in the concerned subject from a recognized university.

Desirable: Expertise in material synthesis or willingness to work on material synthesis and characterization.

Remuneration: Rs. 14,000/- per month + HRA as applicable

How to apply : Candidates may send their application, a biodata including details of educational qualifications, experiences and contact information along with a short write-up on the project (not exceeding 500 words) to the Principal Investigator by e-mail to jitumani.kalita@cottonuniversity.ac.in or by post to Dr. Jitumani Kalita (Principal Investigator), Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Cotton University. Panbazar, Guwahati-781001, Assam within 25th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here