Assam Career Cotton University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Cotton University Assam.
Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF and Lab Technician in a project funded by DST SERB under Core Research Grant (CRG) scheme entitled ” Al-based Automated Decision Support System for the Detection and Grading of Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma from H&E stained Biopsy (Histopathology microscopic images using Machine Learning, Deep learning, and image processing approach)” (CRG/2022/004028/EEC), under the supervision of Dr. Kangkana Bora, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Computer Science and Information Technology.
Name of post : JRF
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Post Graduate degree in professional Courses (MCA/ M.Tech) in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level
Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month
Name of post : Lab Technician
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Post Graduate degree in Courses (MSc in Bioinformatics / Biotechnology)
Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications via email to kangkana.bora@cottonuniversity.ac.in by February 27, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
