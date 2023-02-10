Assam Career Cotton University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Registrar and Academic Registrar.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Band of Rs. 1,44,200/- to Rs. 2,18,200/- + Other allowances as admissible (Revised Scale) — Level 14

Essential Qualifications: A Post-Graduate degree from a recognized University with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent in the CGPA scale; along with

(i) at least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above, or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor, along with experience in educational administration; or

(ii) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education;

or

(iii) 15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Desirable: Experience in General Administration, Govt Norms, general University rules. Should have good interpersonal skills to interface with students, teachers, staff, public and media at all levels. A PhD degree is desirable.

Age limit : Below 55 years (on 1st July 2023)

Name of post : Academic Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Band of Rs. 1,44,200/- to Rs. 2,18,200/- + Other allowances as admissible (Revised Scale) — Level 14

Essential Qualifications: A Post-Graduate degree from a recognized University with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent in the CGPA scale; along with

(i) at least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above, or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor, along with experience in educational administration; or

(ii) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education;

or

(iii) 15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Desirable: Experience in Academic Affairs of University, making of syllabus, PhD regulations etc. Should have good interpersonal skills to interface with students, teachers, staff, public and media at all levels. A PhD degree is desirable.

Age limit : Below 55 years (on 1st July 2023)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to Office of Member Secretary, MCB Building (Ground Floor), Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001

Soft copy of applications should be mailed to recruitment@cottonuniversity.ac.in

Last date for receipt of hard copy is 31st March 2023 and for soft copy is 24th March 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

