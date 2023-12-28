Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant in the Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology under the SERB-SURE sponsored Project entitled “Study of the functional diversity and community dynamics of earthworm gut microbiota in heavy metal contaminated agricultural soils”. Cotton University is a premier institute of higher learning in Assam. Formerly known as Cotton College, the institute was established in 1901 by Sir Henry Stedman Cotton, the Chief Commissioner of the erstwhile British province of Assam. It became a constituent college of Gauhati University in 1948. The college had been the centre of the freedom movement as well as numerous literary and cultural engagements of the state that cemented Assam’s status as an integral component of India.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

M.Sc. in Biotechnology/Molecular Biology and Biotechnology from any recognized university with minimum of 55% marks (or equivalent CGPA).

Remuneration: Rs. 20,000/- + HRA- as applicable (As per SERB, DST norms).

Age: The candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age for the award of Fellowship on the stipulated last date of receiving applications in response to the advertisement.

The upper age limit may be relaxed up to 5 years in the case of candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Women and physically challenged applicants.

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to send their applications in the prescribed format attached below along with copies of the marksheets and certificates and the updated CV.

The documents should reach the Principal Investigator of the Project, Dr. Nirjanta Devi at the following address- Dr. N. Nirjanta Devi, Principal Investigator & Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular Biology & Biotechnology, Cotton University, Guwahati-781001

Last date for submission of applications is 12th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here