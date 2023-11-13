Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Multi-Tasking Assistant (IT) and Computer Trainee on contractual basis.

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Assistant (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualifications: Must be minimum BCA/ BSc IT/CS or Graduate in any discipline with DOEACC/NEILIT “A” level / PGDCA (1 Yr) from a Govt. Recognized institute OR MCA/MSc IT/CS from a UGC recognized University with at least 1 (one) year of working experience in Hardware / Networking related works.

Salary: Rs. 15,000/- per month. (ESIC/EPF as applicable)

Name of post : Computer Trainee

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Must be minimum BCA/ BSc IT/CS from a UGC recognized University OR Graduate in any discipline with DOEACC/NEILIT “A” level / PGDCA (1 Yr) from a Govt Recognized institute within last two years from the date of Advertisement

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month (ESIC/EPF as applicable)

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://cottonuniversity.ac.in/ on or before 24th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here