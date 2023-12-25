Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative posts or career in Coffee Board Assam.

Coffee Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Staff Car Driver. The Coffee Board of India is an organisation managed by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to promote coffee production in India. The head office of the Coffee Board is situated in Bangalore. The Coffee Board of India was established by an act of Parliament in 1942. Until 1995 the Coffee Board marketed the coffee of a pooled supply. Later, coffee marketing became a private-sector activity due to the economic liberalisation in India.

Name of post : Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

(i) Pass in 10th Standard or equivalent from a recognized Board or University/Institute.

(ii) Possession of a valid Driving License for Motor Cars;

(iii) At least three years’ experience in driving motor cars; and

(iv) Knowledge of Motor Mechanism (The candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles)

Pay : Level – 2 Rs. 19,900 – 63,200 in Pay Matrix of 7th CPC

Age : Between 18 and 27 years. The crucial date for determining the age-limit shall be the closing date for receipt of filled in applications.

How to apply :

Candidates are required to fill up the application form and to forward the same along with all

necessary documents (photocopies duly self-attested) to: The Joint Director (Extn. /Admin. i/c),

Coffee Board (Government of India), No.1, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru– 560 001.

The applications should be send by ‘Speed Post/Registered Post’ only

Last date for receipt of applications is 6th February, 2024

Application Fees :

SC/ST/OBC/Ex-Servicemen/Female candidate : NIL

All others (including EWS) : Rs. 100/- (Rupees One hundred only)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here