Applications are invited for recruitment of teaching positions or career in CKB Commerce College Assam.

CKB Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in Mathematics in the Dept. of Statistics & Mathematics. Established in 1965, Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah Commerce College, one of the premier institutions imparting Commerce Education in the N.E. Region, is situated in the heart of Jorhat Town. The college has been assessed and also accredited with ‘B++’ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in the year 2022.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational qualifications and selection procedures adhere to Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68, dated 24-01-22 (details available at https://ckbcc.org/).

Age Limit :

Candidates should be under the age of 38 as of 01-01-24, with relaxations as per government rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format along with complete bio-data and self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards.

The applications must also be accompanied also with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500.00 drawn in favour of the Principal & Secretary, CKB Commerce College, payable at the State Bank of India, Jorhat Branch

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary CKB Commerce College Jorhat, Assam – 785001

Last date for receipt of applications is 20th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here