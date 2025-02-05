Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a SERB research project entitled “Design and Fabrication of Photovoltaic/Thermal Hybrid Solar Tunnel Dryer for Value Addition to Underutilized Agro Produce of NER-India.” Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar is in Kokrajhar District of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam. CIT came up for the basic objective of fulfilling the aspirations of the Bodo People relating to their cultural identity, language, education and overall economic development of the region and to impart Bodo youths with requisite technological and vocational training to produce the required manpower to give the impetus to economic growth of this area and to integrate the Bodo People into the mainstream of Technical and Vocational Education. It is a Centrally Funded Institute under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The Institute came into being on the 19th of December 2006.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and Fabrication of Photovoltaic/Thermal Hybrid Solar Tunnel Dryer for Value Addition to Underutilized Agro Produce of NER-India

Age limit: As per SERB-DST norms (relaxation as per GoI)

Essential Qualification:

BE/B.Tech/ME/M.Tech/MS/M.Sc (Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation /Electrical and Electronics Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Food Engineering & Technology/ Chemical Engineering/ Agriculture Engineering/ Renewable Energy engineering / Energy Technology or any other allied areas) from a recognized Institute/University with a first division or equivalent and GATE/NET qualified.

Desirable: Good knowledge in project design and implementation.

Emoluments: Rs. 31,000/- + HRA per month (Revised salary of Rs.37,000/-subjected to the sanction of fund from SERB-DST)

How to apply :

Applicants must submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents through email at r[email protected]

The subject line “Application for the post of JRF under SERB sponsored project – Advt. No.: CIT/ R&D/ SERB/ 196/ 2024”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here