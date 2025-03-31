Assam Career CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam in 2025.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a SERB project entitled “Design and Fabrication of Photovoltaic/Thermal Hybrid Solar Tunnel Dryer for Value Addition to Underutilized Agro Produce of NER-India” in 2025. Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar is in Kokrajhar District of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam. CIT came into being for the basic objective of fulfilling the aspirations of the Bodo People relating to their cultural identity, language, education and overall economic development of the region. It also aims to impart Bodo youths with requisite technological and vocational training to produce the requisite manpower to give the impetus to economic growth of this area and to integrate the Bodo People into the mainstream of Technical and Vocational Education. It is a Centrally Funded Institute. The institute is under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The Institute came into being on the 19th of December 2006. The genesis of this Institute was the memorandum of Settlement on Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) between the Assam Government, the Union Government and the Bodo Liberation Tigers, on February 10, 2003, in New Delhi. The Institute is an autonomous body with registration under the Societies Registration Act., 1860. It functions under a Board of Governors (BOG).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Age limit: As per SERB-DST norms (relaxation as per GoI)

Essential Qualification:

BE/B.Tech/ME/M.Tech/MS/M.Sc (Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics& Instrumentation /Electrical and Electronics Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Food Engineering & Technology/ Chemical Engineering/ Agriculture Engineering/ Renewable Energy engineering / Energy Technology or any other allied areas). Applicants should get the degrees from a recognized Institute/University. Applicants should pass the degrees with a first division or equivalent. They should qualify GATE/NET.

Desirable: Good knowledge in project design and also implementation.

Emoluments: Rs. 31,000/- + HRA per month .

How to apply :

Applicants must submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents. They should send it through email at [email protected].

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here