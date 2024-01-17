Assam Career CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam in 2024.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Coordinator II on contractual basis altogether under the DST Funded Project on Science, Technology, and Innovation Hub in 2024.

Name of post : Project Coordinator II

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 30000/- per month

Also Read : PM Modi’s devotional service at an important site for devotees of Lord Ram ahead of inauguration of Ram Mandir

Qualification :

Post-Graduation in Science (preferably in Agriculture/ Agriculture and Rural Development / Agriculture, Rural and Tribal Development) altogether with at least two years’ experience.

Candidates having work experience on similar type of project activities will also be given preference.

Candidates having proficiency in English language and capability to write report will be given priority during selection.

Age Limit :

35 Years on the date of application, as per DST norms. SC/ST/OBC/WOMEN/PWD candidates will get relaxation as per Government of India norms.

Also Read : Ram Mandir’s pre- Pran Pratistha rituals started from January 16

How to apply :

Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents through email at stihub@cit.ac.in and a copy to the

Principal Investigator (p.singh@cit.ac.in)

Last date for submission of applications is 22nd January 2024

The subject line should be mentioned as “Application for the post of “Name of Post” under DST project DST/SEED/TSP/STI/2021/422”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here