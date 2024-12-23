Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a SERB sponsored project entitled “Design and Fabrication of Photovoltaic/Thermal Hybrid Solar Tunnel Dryer for Value Addition to Underutilized Agro Produce of NER-India.” Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar is in Kokrajhar District of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam. CIT came into being for the basic objective of fulfilling the aspirations of the Bodo People relating to their cultural identity, language, education and overall economic development of the region and to impart Bodo youths with requisite technological and vocational training to produce the required manpower to give the impetus to economic growth of this area and to integrate the Bodo People into the mainstream of Technical and Vocational Education. It is a Centrally Funded Institute under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.The Institute came into being on the 19th of December 2006. The genesis of this Institute was the memorandum of Settlement on Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) signed between the Assam Government, the Union Government and the Bodo Liberation Tigers, on February 10, 2003, in New Delhi. The Institute is an autonomous body with registration altogether under the Societies Registration Act., 1860. It functions under a Board of Governors (BOG).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

BE/B.Tech/ME/M.Tech (Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics& Instrumentation /Electrical and Electronics Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Food Engineering & Technology/ Chemical Engineering/ Agriculture Engineering or any other allied areas) from a recognized Institute/University with a first division or also equivalent

GATE/NET qualified candidates is a must altogether.

Desirable: Good knowledge in project design and also implementation.

Applicants eligible for Ph.D. admission in January 2025 will also get preference (https://admission.cit.ac.in/).

Emoluments: Rs. 31,000/- + HRA per month

How to apply :

Applicants may submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and also all other relevant documents

Candidates must submit it through email at [email protected]

The subject line is “Application for the post of JRF under SERB sponsored project – Advt. No.: CITK/ R&D/ SERB/ 196/ 2024/1058”.

Last date of receiving application form is 02/01/2025

Applicants will get to know about the interview process, date, time and also venue over email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here