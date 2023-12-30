Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of One Field Assistant and Two Project Intern under the project entitled “Modelling and Visualising Bodo Tourism and Marketing Bodo Souvenirs with

Fintech-Based Solutions Using AR and VR Technology in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).”

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Compensation: Rs. 12,000/- pm. Selected candidates shall not have claim on any regular position and shall not be bestowed any of the privileges like Housing, Medical Facility and Other benefits available to regular employees of the Institute.

Qualifications:

i) Pursuing or completed M.E./M. Tech in CSE/IT or equivalent or

ii) CGPA above 7.0 in B.Tech/BE/ MSc (CS) / MSc (IT) /MCA onwards or equivalent with valid GATE

score.

Age Limit:

Upper age limit is 30 years. Relaxable up to 5 years in the case of SC/ST/OBC/PWD/WOMAN

Name of post : Project Intern

No. of posts : 2

Consolidated Compensation: Rs. 9,000/- pm. Selected candidates shall not have claim on any regular position and shall not be bestowed any of the privileges like Housing, Medical Facility and Other benefits available to regular employees of the Institute.

Qualifications:

i) Pursuing or completed M.E./M. Tech in CSE/IT or equivalent or

ii) CGPA above 7.0 in B.Tech/BE/ MSc (CS) / MSc (IT) /MCA onwards or equivalent with valid GATE

score.

Age Limit:

Upper age limit is 30 years. Relaxable up to 5 years in the case of SC/ST/OBC/PWD/WOMAN

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be based on the qualification, experience, and interview performance.

Shortlisted candidates have to appear in the Personal Interview via OFFLINE Mode.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via E-mail.

Date of Personal Interview in OFFLINE Mode: 18.01.2024

How to apply :

Candidates may send their detailed CV (specifying the qualifications and experience) and soft copy of the filled-in application form on or before 12/01/2024, to y.omo@cit.ac.in and “cc” to amitava.nag@cit.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here