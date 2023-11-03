Assam Career CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Coordinator-II, Project Assistant and Field Assistant on

contractual basis under the DST Funded Project on Science, Technology, and Innovation Hub.

Name of post : Project Coordinator-II

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs.30,000/- per month

Qualification : Post-Graduation in Science (preferably in Agriculture/ Agriculture and Rural Development / Agriculture, Rural and Tribal Development) with at least two years’ experience. Candidates having work experience on similar type of project activities will be given preference.

Candidates having proficiency in English language and capability to write report will be given priority during selection.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Emoluments : Rs.22,000/- per month

Qualification : Post-Graduation in Science (preferably in Agriculture/Agriculture and Rural Development/ Agriculture, Rural and Tribal Development) with at least one-year experience. Candidates having proficiency in Bodo, Assamese English & Hindi languages and experience on sustainable agriculture will be given priority during selection.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs.15,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduation in any stream

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents through email at stihub@cit.ac.in and a copy to the Principal Investigator (p.singh@cit.ac.in) within 12th November 2023

The subject line should be given as “Application for the post of “Name of Post” under DST project DST/SEED/TSP/STI/2021/422”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here