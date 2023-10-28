Assam Career CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the temporary post of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) for the DST sponsored project of Science, Technology, and Innovation Hub.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) U.G.(CSE/ECE/IE/FET/Design) and P.G. (CSE/ECE/IE/FET/Design) from a recognized Institute/ University.

ii) First Division or equivalent

iii) Two Year Experience (Project/Research/Industry)

Emoluments : Rs. 35,000/- + 9% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 Years on the date of application, as per DST norms. SC/ ST/ OBC/ WOMEN/ PWD candidates will get relaxation as per Government of India norms.

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents through email at stihub@cit.ac.in with the subject line “Application for the post of SRF under DST project DST/ SEED/ TSP/ STI/ 2021/ 422”.

Last date for receiving of applications is 15th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here