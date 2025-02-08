Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Chirang Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Chirang Kajalgaon under Chirang Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Peon (Grade-IV). Chirang is one of the newly created Judicial District in the State of Assam. The Hon’ble Gauhati High Court approve for temporarily accommodating the Judicial Courts in the Agriculture Guest House at Chirang. Chirang District Judiciary came into being in the year 2015. The court starts functioning from February 2015 along with its sub-division at Bijni. Chirang district is one of the four districts of Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) under the Govt. of Assam, created vide notification No. GAG (B). 137/ 2002/ Pt/ 117 dtd. 30/10/2003 within Assam under Clause 6 of Article 332 by the 90th Amendment Act, 2003 of the Constitution of India under the provision of the Sixth Schedule. The district has been functioning with effect from 04th June, 2004. It came into being out of the districts of Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta. Kajalgaon is the district Headquarter.

Name of post : Peon (Grade-IV)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : (PB- 1) Rs. 12000-52000/- + G.P. Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : Candidates must have passed Class VIII but candidates who have passed H.S. or above shall be ineligible to apply for the aforesaid post.

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years of age or more than 40 years of age as on 01/01/2025. The upper age is relaxable as per Govt. norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application in the Standard Form Part-IX of Assam Gazette with self-attested copies of all testimonials regarding Educational Qualification, Age, Caste along with 03 (three) copies of recent passport size photographs duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side

The applications must reach The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chirang, P.O. & P.S. Kajalgaon, Dist. Chirang, Assam – 783386

The last date of receipt of application form is 20/02/2025 up to 5:00 P.M.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here