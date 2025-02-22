Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Central Bank of India Assam.

Central Bank of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Sportspersons in clerical cadre (as Customer Service Associate) under Sports Quota.

Name of post : Customer Service Associate

No. of posts : 5

Educational Qualification :

i. Bachelor degree in any discipline form a recognized university or any equivalent qualification

recognized as such by the Central Government.

ii. Computer Literacy: – Operating and working knowledge in computer system is mandatory i.e.

candidates should have certificate /Diploma/ Degree in Computer Operations/ Language should

have studied Computer/Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/ College/ Institute.

Sports Qualification :

i. Sportsmen who have represented a State or the country in the National or International

competition; or Medal winners in Junior National Championships; or Medal winners in Khelo

India Youth Games (age category above 18 years); or Khelo India Winter Games; or Khelo India

Para Games; or Medal winners in Khelo India University Games; or Medal winners in School

Games Federation of India (SGFI) in any of the games/sports mentioned in these instructions.

ii. For Chess: Grand Master (GM) Title, International Master (IM) Title, Chess Olympiad. IM/GM

title should be in Open Category like Woman Grandmaster (WGM) etc. While National Open

Chess Championship is treated as National Championships, the medal winning performance in

National Team Chess Championship will also be considered for recruitment.

iii. Sportsmen who have represented their University in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Boards in any of the sports/games specified in these instructions, as amended from time to time.

iv. Sportsmen who have represented the State School Teams in the National Sports/games for

schools conducted by the All India School Games Federation in any of the games/sports

mentioned in these instructions.

v. Eligible valid period of sports qualification/ achievements should be between 01.04.2022 to

31.01.2025.

Selection Procedure : Sports Proficiency & Online Written Test

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/cbispjan25/

Last date for submission of online applications is 8th March 2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 100/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Rs. 750 /- (inclusive of GST) for all other candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here