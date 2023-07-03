Assam Career : Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 1000 vacant positions in Central Bank of India Assam.

Central Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 1000 vacant positions of Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale II in Mainstream category.

Name of post : Manager (Mainstream) in Middle Management Grade Scale II

No. of posts : 1000

Qualification :

i) A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India.

ii) CAIIB

Experience : Minimum 3 years’ experience as an officer in PSB/Private Sector Banks / RRB.

Or

Minimum 6 years’ experience as a Clerk in PSB/Private Sector Bank/RRB and with MBA/MCA/Post Graduate Diploma in Risk Management /Treasury Management/ Forex/ Trade Finance/ CA/ ICWA/ CMA/ CFA/PGDM/ Diploma from Indian Institute of Banking & Finance. Candidates from NBFCs/Cooperative Banks/Insurance sector/Govt. Financial Institutions either regular or part time are not eligible.

Age Limit : Maximum age as on 31.05.2023 (date inclusive) should not exceed 32 years

Scale of Pay : 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810

Selection Procedure : Selection will be through On-line written test and Personal interview.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/ up to July 15, 2023

Application Fees :

Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates : Rs. 175/- + GST

All Other Candidates : Rs. 850/- + GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here