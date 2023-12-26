Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Central Bank of India Assam.

Central Bank of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Safai Karmachari cum Sub-Staff. Established in 1911, Central Bank of India was the first Indian commercial bank which was wholly owned and managed by Indians. The establishment of the Bank was the ultimate realisation of the dream of Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala, founder of the Bank. Sir Pherozesha Mehta was the first Chairman of a truly ‘Swadeshi Bank’. In fact, such was the extent of pride felt by Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala that he proclaimed Central Bank of India as the ‘property of the nation and the country’s asset’. He also added that ‘Central Bank of India lives on people’s faith and regards itself as the people’s own bank’. During the past 109 years of history the Bank has weathered many storms and faced many challenges.The Bank could successfully transform every threat into business opportunity and excelled over its peers in the Banking industry. Further in line with the guidelines from Reserve Bank of India as also the Government of India, Central Bank has been playing an increasingly active role in promoting the key thrust areas of agriculture, small scale industries as also medium and large industries. The Bank also introduced a number of Self Employment Schemes to promote employment among the educated youth.Among the Public Sector Banks, Central Bank of India can be truly described as an All India Bank, due to distribution of its large network in all 28 States and also in 7 out of 8 Union Territories in India.

Name of post : Safai Karmachari cum Sub-Staff

No. of posts : 484

Educational Qualification:

Minimum Eighth standard Pass or its equivalent examination pass. Higher qualification does not have any concession, weightage in the service of the Bank.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/cbiskssnov23/ up to 9th January 2024

Application Fees :

Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all other candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here