Applications are invited for various positions in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Assam.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Finance Officer, Manager (Admin.), Senior Admin Officer, Senior Finance Officer and Senior Purchase Officer in Silchar, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Chennai and Noida.

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) C.A. OR

ii) Two years Full Time MBA in Finance/ CS/ICWA or equivalent relevant professional qualification with 3 years of relevant experience.

Name of post : Manager (Admin.)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Two years Full Time MBA or equivalent relevant professional qualification with specialization in HR/Personnel Management with 12 years of relevant experience.

Name of post : Senior Admin Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Two years Full Time MBA or equivalent relevant professional qualification with specialisation in HR/Personnel Management with 7 years of relevant experience.

Name of post : Senior Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) CA with 4 years of experience or

ii) Two years Full time MBA in Finance/ CS/ ICWA or equivalent relevant professional qualification with 7 years of relevant experience

Name of post : Senior Purchase Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Two years Full Time MBA/Post Graduation in Material Management or equivalent relevant professional qualification with 7 years of relevant experience.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/

Last date for on-line registration of application by candidates is Aug 25, 2023 up to 18:00 hrs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here