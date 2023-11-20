Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Assam.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Top Management positions or career to be filled by way of Direct Recruitment/ transfer (absorption) failing which by deputation in Assam, Pune, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

Name of post : Director (HRD)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

For Direct Recruitment:

Two years Full Time MBA with specialisation in HR/personnel management or equivalent relevant professional qualification with 22 years of relevant experience

Qualification in law will be an added advantage

For transfer (absorption)/deputation:

In case of transfer(absorption)/deputation, officers of the Central/State Government/ PSUs/ Autonomous Bodies:

a. Holding analogous post on regular basis

OR

having 5 years of regular service in the Pay Level-13 of the Pay Matrix

AND

b. Possessing the qualification prescribed for direct recruitment as mentioned above.

Also Read : Gauri Khan hosted separate party for David Beckham but still expresses gratitude towards Sonam Kapoor

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

For Director Recruitment:

I. C.A.

OR

II. Two years Full Time MBA in Finance/ CS/ICWA or equivalent relevant professional qualification with 3 years of relevant experience.

For transfer (absorption)/deputation:

In case of transfer(absorption)/deputation, officers of the Central/State Government/ PSUs/Autonomous Bodies:

a. Holding analogous post on regular basis

OR

having 5 years of regular service in the Pay Level- 7 / 8 / 9 of the Pay Matrix

AND

b. Possessing the qualification prescribed for direct recruitment as mentioned above.

Name of post : Joint Director

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

For Direct Recruitment:

a. First Class B.E./B. Tech. in Comp. Sc. or IT or equivalent domain/ MCA or equivalent degree in relevant discipline and 11 years experience.

OR

b. Post Graduate in Engineering/Technology in Comp. Sc. or IT or equivalent domain with 09 years experience

OR

c. First Class Post Graduate Degree in Comp. Sc./ IT or in relevant discipline with 11 years of experience.

OR

d. Ph.D. in Comp. Sc. or IT or equivalent domain with 08 years relevant experience.

For transfer (absorption)/deputation:

In case of transfer(absorption)/deputation, officers of the Central/ State Government/ PSUs/ Autonomous Bodies:

a. Holding analogous post on regular basis

OR

having 4 years of regular service in the Pay Level-12 of the Pay Matrix

AND

b. Possessing the qualification prescribed for direct recruitment as mentioned above.

Name of post : Manager (Admin)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

For Direct Recruitment:

Two years Full Time MBA or equivalent relevant professional qualification with specialisation in HR/Personnel Management with 12 years of relevant experience.

For transfer (absorption)/deputation:

In case of transfer(absorption)/deputation, officers of the Central/State Government/ PSUs/Autonomous Bodies:

a. Holding analogous post on regular basis

OR

having 5 years of regular service in the Pay Level-11 of the Pay Matrix

AND

b. Possessing the qualification prescribed for direct recruitment as mentioned above.

Also Read : 5 beautiful places to visit near Guwahati for a perfect short trip

Name of post : Senior Admin Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

For Direct Recruitment:

Two years Full Time MBA or equivalent relevant professional qualification with specialisation in HR/Personnel Management with 7 years of relevant experience.

For transfer (absorption)/deputation:

In case of transfer(absorption)/deputation, officers of the Central/State Government/ PSUs/Autonomous Bodies:

a. Holding analogous post on regular basis

OR

having 4 years of regular service in the Pay Level-11 of the Pay Matrix

AND

b. Possessing the qualification prescribed for direct recruitment as mentioned above.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/ up to Dec 31, 2023, 18:00 hrs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here