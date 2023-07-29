Applications are invited for various project based positions in Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati, Assam.

Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (Chemistry) on contract basis for the project “Development of Quality Standards, estimation of Markers and Shelf-life of Chopchinyadi Churna, Marichadi Churna, Musali & Saraswat Churna at CARI, Guwahati”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (Chemistry)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc in Chemistry

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA

Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on on 9th August 2023 from 9.30 A.M. at CARI, Barsojai, Beltola, Guwahati-781028, Dist.-Kamrup, Assam

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the qualifications prescribed above may appear the walk-in interview with duly filled application form along with self-attested xerox copy of necessary certificate with original documents and two recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



