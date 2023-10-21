Assam Career BSSRV Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya (BSSRV), Golaghat, Assam.

Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya (BSSRV), Golaghat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of English.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of English

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Durga Puja 2023 : 5 things that people never fail to indulge enjoyably on this festive occasion

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards of Higher Education, 2018 (No F.1-2/2017 (EC/PS)) and up to date amendment of the said Act including 2nd amendment of the said Regulation, 2023.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut gets emotional and cries tears of joy on meeting her nephew

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents and a Bank Draft of Rs 2,500/- (Rupees Two Thousand Five Hundred) only as non refundable processing fee in favour of Sati Sadhani University, Golaghat (A/C no.- 40535146080, IFSC Code, SBIN0000083) payable at State Bank of India Golaghat Branch. Applications must reach Office of The Registrar, Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, Golaghat Engineering College Campus, Bogorijeng, Golaghat, Assam – 785 621 within 20th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



