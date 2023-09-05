Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya (BSRRV), Golaghat, Assam.

Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya (BSRRV), Golaghat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Vice Chancellor.

Name of post : Vice Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Applicants for the position of Vice Chancellor must be a person possessing highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment. Under provisions of Clause 7.3 of the UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualification for appointment of Teachers and otherAcademic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards of

Higher Education 2018 vide No. F.1-2/2017 (EC/PS), the person to be appointed as a Vice- Chancellor should be a distinguished academician, with a minimum of ten years of experience as Professor in a University or ten years’ of experience in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organization with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership.

Also Read : Migraine healers that is easily available in your kitchen

Salary : The post carries a pay of Rs 2,10,000/- (Fixed) per month with special allowance of Rs

11,250/- and other usual allowances as per the Vishwavidyalaya/Govt. of Assam rules.

Age Limit : Should not be more than 65 Years on the closing date of receipt of applications of this advertisement.

Also Read : Teacher’s Day 2023 : 10 beautiful wishes to share with your teachers

How to apply : Candidates can send their filled in application as per prescribed performa along with the scanned copy of the supporting documents must be submitted by e mail to

applicationvc_registrar@bssrv.ac.in. The last date for receiving of application by e-mail is 29 September, 2023.

The Hard Copy of the filled in application along with photo copy of all relevant enclosures must reach to the following address in a sealed envelope, super scribing “Application for the position of Vice Chancellor” on the top left corner by Speed post/Registered post/Courier: “The Registrar, Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, Golaghat Engineering College Campus, Bogorijeng, Golaghat, Assam, Pin: 785621.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here