Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow and PG Studentship at the DBT-GoI funded Ministry of Science & Technology sponsored Bioinformatics Infrastructure Facility under Prof (Dr.) Jatin Sarmah, Department of Biotechnology. Bodoland University is a state university established altogether under the Bodoland University Act, 2009 of the Assam Legislative Assembly on 28th February 2009. It is also one of the growing universities in lower Assam and a lone institution of higher education in the western part of Assam to address the need and concern for all-round development of the region. Bodoland University is also committed to the academic development of lower Assam in general and especially the BTAD region. The University also provides an opportunity for higher studies to the populace of the region. It also caters to the educational needs of the adjoining states and neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification: 1st class Master’s Degree in any subject of Life Sciences

Age : Below 27 Years

Salary : Rs. 25,000 pm (fixed)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : PG Studentship

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Pursuing 4th Semester Master’s Degree in any subject of Life Sciences from an Indian University with Dissertation work in Bioinformatics/Computational Biology as paper.

Desirable : 1st Division/Class in all Board /Council/University final examinations.

Age : Below 25 Years

Salary : Rs. 5,000 pm (fixed)

Also Read : Assam Career : 8 top popular study courses in Assam

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their application in plain paper, CV in attached format, soft copies of mark sheets, publications (if any) and also all certificates from HSLC onwards along with name and details of one academic referee to Prof (Dr.) Jatin Sarmah, Department of Biotechnology, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar-783370, Assam via email: [email protected] on or before 26th March, 2025 (Wednesday). The hard copy of the same should be submitted during interview.

Only shortlisted candidates shall be called for interview. Shortlisted candidates have to produce original documents and shall submit one set of self-attested photocopies of age proof, mark sheets from HSLC onwards, application, work experience certificates, publications (if any) and any other relevant testimonials on the date of interview which will be informed later on.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here