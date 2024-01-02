Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant under various projects on contractual basis. Bodoland University (BU), established in 2009, is a public state collegiate university located in Kokrajhar, Assam, India. It is the first university in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) along with the Lower Assam region (except the capital Guwahati). The university offers undergraduate programs in various disciplines such as B.A., B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BCA, and B.Ed. It also offers postgraduate programs such as M.A., M.Sc, M.Com, M.Tech, MBA, MCA, and M.Ed. The university also offers Ph.D programs in various disciplines

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Name of project :

Design and Develop of AI-based Applications for Medicinal Plants consumed by Bodo Community Residing in BTR, Assam used in Daily Basis

Qualification :

For 1st Post:

ME/M.Tech in CS/IT

or

M.Sc in CS/IT

or

MCA or equivalent degree and above

For 2nd Post:

M.Sc (or above) in Life Sciences (Preferably in Botany/Biotechnology)

Relevant experiences:

Passion for technological innovation and medicinal plants.

Knowledge of AI, Android application development.

Ability to collaborate in a research-oriented environment.

Prior experience in related projects is advantageous.

Salary : Rs. 30,000 per month

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project :

Leveraging AI/ML for Customized Credit Assessment of Bodo Tribe in Bodoland Territorial Region

Qualification :

ME/M.Tech in CS/IT

or

M.Sc in CS/IT

or

MCA or equivalent degree and above

Relevant experiences:

Passion for technological innovation and medicinal plants.

Knowledge of AI, Android application development.

Ability to collaborate in a research-oriented environment.

Prior experience in related projects is advantageous.

Salary : Rs. 25,000 per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their signed and scanned Biodata on the format given to the following mail ids rajnarz@gmail.com / bucstproject2024@gmail.com on or before 10 January 2024

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2