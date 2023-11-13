Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow and PG Studentship at the DBT-GoI Ministry of Science & Technology sponsored Bioinformatics Infrastructure Facility under Prof (Dr.) Jatin Sarmah, Department of Biotechnology.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 1st class Masters Degree in any subject of Life Sciences with Bioinformatics / Computational Biology as a paper.

Desirable : Research Experience in Clinical Bioinformatics / Drug Designing / NGS Data analysis.

Age : Below 30 Years.

Salary : Rs 25,000 pm (fixed).

Also Read : How to gorge heartily on Diwali mithais without affecting your health?

Name of post : PG Studentship

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Pursuing 3rd Semester Masters Degree in any subject of Life Sciences from a recognized University with Bioinformatics / Computational Biology as a paper.

Desirable : 1st Division / Class in all Board / Council / University final examinations.

Age : Below 25 Years

Salary : Rs 5,000 pm (fixed)

Also Read : Netizens feel jealous as MS Dhoni signs a limousine of his fan

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in plain paper, CV with communication details, mark sheets, publications (if any) and all certificates from HSLC onwards along with name and details of one academic referee to Prof (Dr.) Jatin Sarmah, Department of Biotechnology, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar-783370, Assam via email: jatinsarmahindia@gmail.com on or before 23rd November, 2023 (Thursday).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



