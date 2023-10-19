Assam Career BIS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant posts of Scientist-‘B’.

Name of post : Scientist-‘B’

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

Agriculture Science : 2

Civil Engineering : 3

Electrical Engineering : 3

Textile Engineering : 1

Qualification :

Engineering :

1) Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology or equivalent with not less than sixty per cent marks in aggregate [fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes]

2) Having valid GATE score of 2021/2022/2023. The GATE score must be valid as on 03.11.2023 (closing date of application)

Agriculture Science :

1) Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture and Master’s Degree with not less than sixty per cent marks in aggregate [fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes] in any of the following sub-disciplines: Agronomy / Soil Sciences/ Soil Science & Agriculture Chemistry / Agriculture Entomology/ Entomology / Agricultural Chemicals/Chemistry

2) Having valid ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) – 2023 examination Score card in any of the above sub-disciplines.

Age Limit : The maximum age limit for the eligibility of the candidates is 30 years as on closing date of application. i.e. as on 03.11.2023. Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen shall be as notified by Central Government, from time to time.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online from 14.10.2023 till 03.11.2023 through BIS website www.bis.gov.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here