Applications are invited for recruitment of over 100 vacant positions or career in BIS Assam.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 108 vacant positions or career of Consultants for Standardization Activities on contract basis. Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India is the National Standards Body of India and is responsible for activities in the field of Standardization, Product and System Certification, Hallmarking, Laboratory Testing etc., in the country. BIS is responsible for Standardization and Certification at the International level.

Name of post : Consultants for Standardization Activities

No. of posts : 108

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of BIS

Selection Procedure :

All the applications received shall be scrutinized and shortlisted. Candidates will be shortlisted in the light of their qualifications, experience and other details provided in the application form. Mere fulfillment of qualification or shortlisting shall not confer any right to be engaged as Consultants for Standardization Activities. Shortlisted candidates will be called for technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc. BIS reserves the right to reject any or all applications without assigning any reason thereof.

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply On-line through BIS website only i.e. www.bis.gov.in.

The candidates are required to apply ONLINE from 30.12.2023 till 19.01.2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here