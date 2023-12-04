Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BIS Assam.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professional (YP) for Standardization Activity.

Name of post : Young Professional (YP) for Standardization Activity

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E. in Metallurgical Engg./ Food/ Biotech Engg./Electrical/Electronics Engg. / Computer Science / Information Technology / Textile Engg.

Desirable : Higher qualifications /Research Experience/ Published Papers and post qualification experience

Experience : Minimum two (2) years of work experience post B. Tech/B.E.

Remuneration : Rs. 70,000/- (fixed for two years)

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure :

All the applications received shall be scrutinized and shortlisted.

Candidates will be shortlisted in the light of their qualifications, experience and other details provided in the application form.

Mere fulfillment of qualification or shortlisting shall not confer any right to be engaged as Young Professional.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply On-line through BIS website only i.e. www.bis.gov.in up to 16th December 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here