Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Bijni College Assam.

Bijni College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in Department of English.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of English

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

The Educational qualification of the candidate and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Memorandum AHE.239/2021/68 Dated 24-01-2022.

Age Limit :

The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2024 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 10 years for PWD candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications in prescribed format along with complete Bio-data and all supporting documents from H.S.L.C. onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only as application fee drawn in favour of

Secretary, Bijni College payable at UCO Bank, Bijni Branch.

Application fee can also be paid through online mode in favour of Secretary, Bijni College A/c No.

05020110028018, IFSC: UCBA0000502, UCO Bank, Bijni Branch. Counterfoil to be attached with the application

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Bijni College P.O.- Bijni, Dist.- Chirang (BTR), Assam, Pin-783390 within 17th January 2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here