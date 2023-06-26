Assam Career : BHB College Sarupeta Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Bhawanipur Hastinapur Bijni (BHB) College Sarupeta

Bhawanipur Hastinapur Bijni (BHB) College Sarupeta is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Philosophy : 1

Economics : 1

Mathematics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Education qualifications and Selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 with NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. The candidate having Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standard and procedure for award of Ph.D. Degree) regulation 2009 shall be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

The candidates must have 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point scale) at master’s degree level in

the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ST/PWD candidates. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph. D. holders who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th Sept/1991. The candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M. Phil/Ph.D./Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of Interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years age with relaxation as per Govt. guidelines as on 01.01.2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE format along with complete biodata and all supporting documents from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, B.H.B. College, Sarupeta payable at Punjab National Bank, Sarupeta Branch Account No. 3109000100001748, IFSC- PUNB0310900. The applications must reach the office of the Principal,

B.H.B. College, Sarupeta, Dist- Barpeta, Assam, Pin- 781318 within July 3, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here